Official Punished for Forcing UTME Candidate to Remove Hijab – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has taken disciplinary action against one of its officials in Lagos for directing a female candidate to remove her hijab before entering the examination hall during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The incident, which occurred at Bafuto Institute, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos, sparked controversy after a candidate wearing a hijab was asked to remove her head cover during the accreditation process.

In response to the incident, JAMB issued a statement on Sunday, expressing regret and clarifying that such actions were not in line with its rules.

The board explained that the official involved had been sanctioned as a deterrent to others who might engage in similar conduct in the future.

According to the statement signed by JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, the incident was a result of the misplaced priorities of some accredited partners or officials who claimed ignorance of the board’s guidelines on accreditation.

”The attention of the Board was drawn to an unfortunate incident at the Bafuto Institute, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos, where it was reported by Muslim News of Sunday, 21st April, 2024, and other platforms, that a candidate donning hijab was asked to remove her headcover during the accreditation process before being allowed into the examination hall,” the statement read.

“The Board deeply regretted the incident and, on investigation discovered, that this particular incident or others in the past, is not linked to any of its examination guidelines but rather a product of the misplaced priority of some of the Board’s accredited partners or officials who claimed ignorance of the Board’s guidelines on accreditation, which ensures that all candidates are screened allowing only female officials to screen female candidates before allowing them to gain entrance into the hall.

“This situation was instantly addressed by a senior official of the Board at the centre and the candidate in question allowed in after the usual checks with her hijab.

“However, since ignorance of the law is not an excuse, the officials have been appropriately sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others, who might wish to toe the same line going forward.

” It’s worthy of note that the Board, as a national institution, has no policy barring candidates from sporting the religious paraphernalia peculiar to their religious persuasions as these are the facts of everyday life in Nigeria, which everyone should have been familiar with by now.

“Furthermore, the Board assures the general public that this issue would be properly investigated, as it had done in past incidents, to prevent a recurrence and nothing would be swept under the carpet.

“The Board is committed to the discharge of its statutory role of ensuring that suitably-qualified candidates are selected for admission into the nation’s tertiary institutions and would not allow anything or anyone to detract it from the pursuit of this noble goal.

“Meanwhile, the conduct 2024 UTME, which commenced on Friday, 19th April, 2024, had been seamless as over 1.2million candidates would have successfully taken the examination by Monday. “