Official: Christian Eriksen joins Man United

Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old signed a contract valid until June 2025.

Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists.

Okay.ng recalls that the player had agreed in principle to join the club.

He was a Brentford player before he signed for the Red Devils.

In an interview made available on Manutd.com, he said:

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

The signing of Eriksen is coming few days after United had unveiled Tyrell Malacia.