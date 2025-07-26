Entertainment

Odunlade Adekola Announces Father’s Passing, Fans and Colleagues Offer Condolences

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Renowned Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has publicly shared the heartbreaking news of his father, Pastor N.A. Adekola’s death. The revelation was made via the actor’s verified Instagram page on Saturday, where he posted a poignant image of his late father, accompanied by the words, “Rest on my daddy.”

The cause of Pastor Adekola’s passing remains undisclosed, but the announcement has immediately sparked a wave of sympathies from every corner of the entertainment industry and among his wide fanbase. Social media platforms have since been flooded with tributes and prayers, reflecting both grief and admiration for the late pastor’s life of service.

Describing the loss, fellow actor Saidi Balogun commented under Odunlade’s post, expressing heartfelt condolences: “My condolence to the family, my brother. May his soul rest in glory.” Actress Aisha Lawal also conveyed her sympathy, writing, “Omg. My condolences to the family. May God almighty grant him eternal bliss.” Similarly, actress Jayeola Monje added, “Good night Daddy. May your soul rest in perfect peace of the lord.”

Pastor N.A. Adekola was fondly remembered as a devoted man of faith, lauded for his commitment and positive impact on lives throughout his ministry.

okay.ng reports that the actor’s loss has united many in mourning, as tributes continue to pour in from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers, highlighting the profound legacy left behind by the late pastor.

