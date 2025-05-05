Oby Ezekwesili Denies Taking Bribe to Support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has strongly refuted claims alleging she received bribes to support Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, amid her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The bribery allegations surfaced after a UK-based activist, Sandra Duru, popularly known as Professor Mgbeke, accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of fabricating harassment claims against Akpabio. Duru further alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan informed her that Ezekwesili was paid to lend public backing to the accusations.

In a swift and decisive reaction posted on her official X account on Saturday, Ezekwesili dismissed the allegations, stressing that her support for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stems from personal convictions, not financial inducements.

Ezekwesili emphasized her integrity, describing the bribery claims as baseless and "laughable falsehoods."





“I see how my unwavering support for your cry for justice has sent your adversaries into a frenzy—resorting to desperate, laughable falsehoods,” she wrote.

The former minister highlighted her long-standing reputation for incorruptibility, assuring the public that monetary incentives have no power over her moral convictions.

“No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers,” Ezekwesili added.

“They know—without a doubt—that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support. So, worry not, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

Ezekwesili reaffirmed her continued and steadfast support for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s push for justice, calling for the Senate President Akpabio to temporarily step aside for a fair investigation into the harassment allegations.