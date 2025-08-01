Obi’s 2023 Playbook ‘Outdated’ for 2027 Polls, Says Olujimi

Senator Biodun Olujimi, a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and ex-Senate Minority Leader, has spoken out about the prospects of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2027 elections. She insisted that Obi’s campaign approach in the 2023 general election is unlikely to sway voters next cycle.

During an appearance on Politics Today, a political program aired on Channels Television, Olujimi dismissed speculation surrounding Obi’s capacity to emerge as a formidable contender against President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential race.

“The rhetoric of the last election will not work again, except he (Obi) comes with another gimmick. And you see, this (Tinubu) is a politician, a man who knows the terrain well,” Olujimi declared, pointing to the incumbent’s considerable experience and command of the political landscape.

Addressing internal tensions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olujimi sharply criticized former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for what she described as his autocratic and divisive leadership tactics that severely weakened the PDP in Ekiti. “Ayo Fayose killed the PDP in Ekiti. He alienated those who built the party, imposed candidates against popular will, and created factions that led to our repeated failures at the polls,” she said.





She further explained that the continued internal crises stemmed from Fayose’s style, which marginalized foundational figures and stoked divisions that hampered the party’s effectiveness in recent elections. According to her, reconciliation efforts by party loyalists were consistently thwarted by what she called Fayose’s “high-handedness and divisive politics,” leading to persistent disunity.

Olujimi, who recently stepped down from her party role, also blamed the PDP’s lack of transparent internal procedures for the departure of loyalists and the erosion of public trust. “The PDP had a real opportunity to remain strong in Ekiti, but the selfish ambitions of one individual destroyed that chance,” she lamented.

okay.ng reports that Olujimi’s comments come at a time of intense scrutiny for the PDP, as members and observers debate the party’s path forward amidst shifting political dynamics.