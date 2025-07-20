Obidients Advocate for Unified Opposition with Obi at the Helm

Supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as the ‘Obidients’ in Abia State, have made an impassioned appeal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reconsider his anticipated 2027 presidential ambitions and instead lend his full support to Obi’s quest for the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This call was a highlight of the celebratory rallies held yesterday across several cities in Abia, including Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia, and Uzuakoli. The events, described as a “one million man-march for Obi,” doubled as a tribute to Obi’s 64th birthday and a show of solidarity aimed at propelling him toward Nigeria’s presidency.

During the rally in Umuahia, Dr. Chibuzor Obiesili, Chairman of the Organising Committee and one of the Obidients’ coordinators, addressed journalists. He urged Atiku to “step aside” and champion Obi, who, according to Obiesili, possesses the right attributes and plans to steer Nigeria out of tough times. Obiesili did not fail to recognize Atiku’s contributions to the nation’s progress but suggested that the ultimate act of statesmanship would be for Atiku to endorse Obi’s candidacy.

Obiesili further applauded opposition leaders for uniting against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection efforts. However, he advocated that the alliance should nominate a southerner—citing Obi’s “pedigree, track record of integrity, and nationwide appeal”—as the best chance to defeat the ruling APC in 2027.





“We thank those behind the formation of the coalition. But we appeal that the coalition should consider Obi for its presidential ticket because he has the national appeal needed to uproot the ruling APC,” Obiesili told reporters.

He added, “We plead with Atiku to please step aside for Obi. Atiku has tried his best for Nigeria but his greatest sacrifice and gift to Nigeria will be to support Obi get the ADC presidential ticket in 2027 so that Nigeria can move forward. Nigeria needs an Obi for a quick fix, and in the interest of all. He has what is needed to pull Nigeria out of the woods!”

Marking Obi’s birthday, Dr. Obiesili described the rally as a spontaneous show of appreciation for what the former Governor represents. He emphasized Obi’s unwavering advocacy for the underprivileged and highlighted his status as a model of leadership and integrity. “Obi has shown exemplary leadership. His lifestyle and passion for the masses are worth emulating. He is a man of character, integrity and compassion. That’s why we are celebrating him.

“We haven’t seen a politician in Nigeria today who is as clean and transparent as he. If one comes up tomorrow, we will also celebrate the person but for now, we haven’t seen any.”





okay.ng reports.