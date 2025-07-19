Obidient Movement Condemns Edo Governor’s Threat Against Peter Obi, Warns of Consequences

The Obidient Movement has voiced serious alarm following a widely circulated video showing Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, issuing a stark warning to former governor and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi. In the footage, Okpebholo makes clear threats against Obi’s safety should he set foot in Edo State without prior approval.

The movement, through its Director of Strategic Communications, Nana Kazaure, expressed astonishment that a governor sworn to uphold Nigeria’s constitution could issue such menacing remarks.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees every Nigerian citizen the right to move freely and reside anywhere in the country,” Kazaure stated. “It is unconstitutional and dangerous for a governor to threaten a former leader simply exercising this right.”

The statement highlighted that this isn’t the first time Obi has faced such hostility. Kazaure recalled a prior incident in Benue State where its governor similarly threatened Obi during a humanitarian visit.





Kazaure further pointed out that Obi’s visits have predominantly been goodwill–focused, aimed at assisting neglected citizens. The repeated threats underscore a troubling pattern of intolerance and political hostility in key Nigerian states.

“Let it be absolutely clear: if any harm comes to Mr. Obi, Nigerians will know where responsibility lies. Governors, as Chief Security Officers of their states, must understand their words have real consequences beyond politics,” warned Kazaure.

The Obidient Movement also called on civil society and the international community to denounce what they described as a dangerous politicization of security and governance in Nigeria.

okay.ng reports that the movement’s firm stance serves as a beacon urging restraint and respect for constitutional rights amid rising political tensions ahead of upcoming elections.