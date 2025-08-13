People

Obi Cubana Urges Nigerian Youth to Embrace Hard Work, Dismiss Crime Stereotypes

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chairman of the Cubana Group, has delivered a motivational message to Nigerian youth, encouraging them to focus on self-development, seize opportunities, and reject the widespread notion that wealth must be linked to crime.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Obi Cubana advised young people never to feel intimidated by what they see online or in real life. Instead, he urged them to draw inspiration from such experiences and use them as motivation to improve themselves.

“Never feel intimidated about what you see online and in real life, rather let it be a motivation for you to step up your game!” he wrote.

The nightlife magnate cautioned against harboring envy, jealousy, or engaging in unnecessary competition with people they know little or nothing about, stressing that such energy should be channelled into productive ventures.

He further dismissed the belief that all wealthy individuals must have engaged in crime, describing it as “the greatest lie from the pit of hell.”

“Never also get laid back because you feel that every rich person must do or must have done crime. This is the GREATEST lie from the pit of hell!!!” Obi Cubana asserted.

Encouraging a shift in mindset, the philanthropist said legitimate opportunities are abundant for those willing to seek and utilize them effectively.

“Opportunities abound, look for them and make the VERY BEST of them! There are a WHOLE lot of legitimate people out here swimming in wealth, solid wealth!” he added.

He concluded his post with an uplifting reminder that it is never too early to take action towards personal growth and success, hinting that those who heed his advice would appreciate it in the future.

This latest message from Obi Cubana aligns with his reputation for motivating young Nigerians, promoting legitimate enterprise, and using his platform to advocate for positive societal change.

