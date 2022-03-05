Obasanjo’s influence resonates beyond Nigeria – Buhari hails OBJ at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

The President in a statement signed on Saturday by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina extolled Obasanjo’s wisdom, insight, and versatility.

“As a former military and civilian leader, with a strong network nationally and internationally, President Buhari extols the wisdom, insight, and versatility that Chief Obasanjo brings to bear on things, reflecting his experience, diligence, and versatility,” he said.

He added that Obasanjo’s influence resonates beyond the country.

“President Buhari believes the former Head of State, 1976 — 1979 and former President of Nigeria, 1999-2007, is a study in patriotism, leadership, and courage, leading the country to democratic government in 1979, and taking over the reins of power as elected President in 1999.

“The President affirms that the former President’s influence continues to resonate beyond the country, extending to the international community and multilateral institutions,” the statement added.

President Buhari also joined the family members in thanking God for the life, health, and alertness of the former leader, praying for grace and more strength as he serves the country, Africa, and the world.