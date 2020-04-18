Obasanjo sends letter to Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has extended his condolence letter to President Muhammad Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Obasanjo in the letter sent to Okay.ng by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo on Saturday urged Buhari remain strong.

The letter reads: “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah receive his soul.”