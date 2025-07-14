Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, Buried in Ijebu Ode

The revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, was laid to rest on Monday at his private residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, following a private burial ceremony steeped in traditional rites.

The monarch, who passed away at the age of 91, was buried in the presence of his royal household, Ijebu high chiefs, and an array of distinguished guests, including political leaders, captains of industry, and cultural icons from across Nigeria.

Among the dignitaries who paid their final respects were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, business mogul Aliko Dangote, and Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde (K1 De Ultimate).

Oba Adetona, who began his reign in 1960 at the age of 26, served the Ijebu people for an unprecedented 64 years, making him one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in Nigeria’s history. His leadership blended traditional values with forward-thinking governance, earning him a reputation as a “modern monarch with a fearless voice.”





While the final rites were conducted privately in accordance with Ijebu customs, the ancient town of Ijebu Ode was awash with emotion as hundreds gathered to honour the late king.