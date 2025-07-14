News

Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, Buried in Ijebu Ode

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, was laid to rest on Monday at his private residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, following a private burial ceremony steeped in traditional rites.

The monarch, who passed away at the age of 91, was buried in the presence of his royal household, Ijebu high chiefs, and an array of distinguished guests, including political leaders, captains of industry, and cultural icons from across Nigeria.

Among the dignitaries who paid their final respects were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, business mogul Aliko Dangote, and Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde (K1 De Ultimate).

Oba Adetona, who began his reign in 1960 at the age of 26, served the Ijebu people for an unprecedented 64 years, making him one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in Nigeria’s history. His leadership blended traditional values with forward-thinking governance, earning him a reputation as a “modern monarch with a fearless voice.”

- Advertisement -

While the final rites were conducted privately in accordance with Ijebu customs, the ancient town of Ijebu Ode was awash with emotion as hundreds gathered to honour the late king.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu Mourns Buhari as Symbol of Duty and Discipline
Next Article Presidential Farewell: Tinubu to Receive Buhari’s Remains in Katsina on Tuesday

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,123.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.01
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Emotional Farewell to Late Father
News
Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence
News
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Ondo State Governor Distributes Key Ministries to New Commissioners, Urges Immediate Action
News
BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation
News Top stories
Nasarawa State Permanent Secretary Kidnapped in Lafia, Police Launch Extensive Manhunt
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like