OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has postponed the 2021/2022 matriculation ceremony earlier scheduled for Wednesday until further notice.

A statement by Murtala Agbaje, OAU director of Academic Affairs, on Monday said a new date would be communicated to the general public.

“The university’s authorities have decided to postpone the matriculation ceremony in the interest of all. We, therefore, apologise for any inconvenience this postponement might have caused,” said the statement. “Students are hereby advised to continue attending their lectures and other academic activities.”