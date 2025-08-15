Education

OAU Confirms Death of Dentistry Student in Suspected Suicide Over Academic Setback

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has confirmed the death of Ajibola Ibitayo, a 200-level medical student in the Faculty of Dentistry, who allegedly took his own life in Ejigbo, Osun State, after receiving distressing academic results.

Ajibola, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo Local Government Area on Wednesday. The tragic incident came shortly after he learned that his last semester’s results meant he would have to repeat his academic level — a development which, under the university’s policy, could lead to automatic withdrawal if it persists.

In a statement issued yesterday, Abiodun Olarewaju, OAU’s spokesperson, confirmed the incident, describing it as a painful loss to the university community.

“The entire community of Obafemi Awolowo University has been thrown into mourning following the death of a Part Two student of the Faculty of Dentistry,” the statement read.

According to Olarewaju, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, expressed deep sorrow and used the moment to appeal to parents and guardians to prepare their children to handle life’s disappointments with resilience.

“Disturbed and saddened, the Vice-Chancellor appeals to parents and guardians to instil in their children and wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

Professor Bamire also urged students and young people to see failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward success and greater achievements.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant the parents, family, Faculty, College of Health Sciences, and the University community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Muhammad A. Aliyu
