NYSC Warns Prospective Corps Members Against Late-Night Travel to Orietation Camp

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has cautioned all 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 prospective corps members deployed to Bauchi State against embarking on late-night travel to the orientation camp, stressing that safety and security remain paramount.

The warning was issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in Bauchi, Jacob Unogwu, during an interview with journalists. He emphasized that the scheme has zero tolerance for late arrivals, particularly after dark, due to heightened risks associated with long-distance road travel in Nigeria.

According to Unogwu, registration for the 1,700 prospective corps members posted to Bauchi will begin on July 30 and close by midnight of July 31 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, located in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for August 1, while the orientation programme will conclude on August 19, marking the official start of national service for the new batch.

“Prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being adequately certified to be genuine graduates,” Unogwu stated, noting that strict security checks and screenings would be carried out to prevent impersonation or unauthorized access to the camp.

He further urged corps members to strictly observe all camp rules and regulations, warning that any violation, including failure to report on time, would be met with appropriate disciplinary action in line with NYSC guidelines.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the scheme’s extant rules,” he said.

In addition to punctuality, the NYSC spokesperson reminded participants of the importance of adhering to the approved dress code, urging them to maintain discipline and diligence throughout the orientation period.

