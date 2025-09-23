NYSC Sets Date for 2025 Batch B Stream II Orientation

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially fixed Wednesday, September 24, 2025, as the commencement date for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course across all camps in Nigeria.

In a statement released via its official Facebook page on Monday, the management of the scheme disclosed that the registration process will begin immediately and continue until midnight of Friday, September 26, 2025. The swearing-in ceremony for the corps members will take place the same day.

According to the schedule, the three-week exercise will conclude on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with the passing-out parade and closing ceremony.

However, the NYSC clarified that the orientation course in Kwara State would commence later than other camps. It is slated to begin on Tuesday, September 30, and end on Monday, October 20, 2025.





Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, the Director General of NYSC, urged all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) to strictly adhere to instructions by reporting to the camps indicated on their call-up letters. He emphasized that foreign-trained graduates must present their international passports alongside the original copies of documents uploaded during registration.

He cautioned: “Any prospective corps member who refuses to report for service or participates illegally in the scheme will be prosecuted, as stipulated by the NYSC Act.”

The NYSC further warned against the use of fake credentials during registration, noting that violators would be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. Specifically, graduates of polytechnics and monotechnics must provide their National Diploma certificates before registration.

Addressing safety concerns, the scheme advised prospective members to avoid night journeys. The statement read: “Once it is 6:00pm, prospective corps members are enjoined to break their journeys and spend the night at military or police barracks, NYSC secretariats or corps lodges nearest to their disembarkation point.”





The management also instructed PCMs to patronize only government-approved motor parks and transport companies to minimize risks of falling victim to criminals.

On special provisions, Brigadier-General Nafiu explained that “married, pregnant, and nursing mothers posted outside their husbands’ states of residence may complete the orientation course in their states of domicile, provided they present evidence of marriage, their husbands’ identification, and proof of residence.”

He also listed the required documents: call-up letters, statements of results or certificates, school ID cards, certificates of medical fitness from recognized government or military hospitals stamped by the Nigerian Medical Association, and for medical graduates, proof of registration with relevant professional bodies.

Concluding, the NYSC boss said, “We wish all prospective corps members safe travels to their various camps and a successful service year.”

okay.ng reports that the NYSC continues to reinforce its role in promoting national unity and preparing graduates for community development across the country.