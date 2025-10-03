NYSC Says Corps Members Add N14 billion to Lagos Economy Each Year

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that Corps Members contribute services worth more than N14 billion annually to Lagos State, underscoring their role in health, education, and other vital sectors.

Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, made the revelation during a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State Government House, Marina. He explained that over 44,000 Corps Members currently serve in Lagos, including 333 medical doctors, 306 pharmacists, 274 nurses, and more than 7,000 teachers.

“NYSC provides services for the government and people of Lagos State worth over N14 billion annually,” Nafiu stated, describing the figure as a minimum estimate of their impact.

He identified Lagos as the most sought-after posting destination due to its relative security and the confidence parents have in the state. He also thanked the state government for its support, especially the renovation of the Iyana-Ipaja temporary camp and the construction of a new 10,000-capacity permanent orientation camp.





The new camp in Agbowa, Ikorodu, funded with over N5 billion by the Lagos State Government, is expected to resolve the long-standing challenge of relocating some Corps Members to neighbouring states due to space constraints. Nafiu expressed optimism that once completed, all Corps Members deployed to Lagos would be able to camp in one location.

He appealed for further logistical support, including an ambulance for the Lagos NYSC secretariat, while assuring the governor that the scheme would continue to send adequate manpower to the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his response, confirmed that Lagos had adjusted the minimum wage for Corps Members serving in state institutions to reflect current economic realities. This aligns with the Federal Government’s recent upward review of Corps Members’ allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, in line with the new national minimum wage.