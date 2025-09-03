NYSC Resumes Payment of N77,000 Allowance Arrears After Two-Month Pause

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has restarted the payment of arrears to corps members, ending a two-month break that began after the last disbursement on June 3, 2025.

This development follows the Federal Government’s approval of a new monthly allowance of ₦77,000 for participants in the one-year national service program.

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the Director-General of NYSC, had earlier in April assured corps members that the new allowance would apply retroactively, covering even those who had recently completed their service year. Speaking at the Batch A 2025 Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja, he stated:

A former corps member confirmed receipt of the arrears, saying, “After waiting for two months, I didn’t expect to see another payment alert. But honestly, it’s not just about the money; it’s about feeling like our efforts actually count.”

The arrears, covering July 2024 to March 2025, had been delayed, sparking widespread frustration. The government reiterated its commitment to supporting young Nigerians amid economic pressures. Nafiu stressed, “Nigerians should not fret about that because the government is both responsible and responsive to their needs.”

okay.ng reports that the allowance increment and settlement of arrears is part of a broader government strategy to ease economic hardship on Nigerian youths.