NYSC: Missing Corps member in Abuja found dead after two weeks

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of a female corps member, Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa Edward Achado, who was declared missing on 14 April, in Abuja.

Okay.ng understands that Stephanie’s family declared her missing in a notice shared on social media.

According to the family, She was said to have left home in her NYSC uniform to participate in Community Development Service, CDS, but didn’t return.

It was also alleged that some of her vital parts had been removed by the killers.

However, the NYSC in a statement shared on Facebook said the face of the deceased corps member was defaced beyond recognition.

“The attention of the NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,“ the statement reads.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser, with the face defaced beyond recognition.

“On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body. It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are, however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.

“May her soul rest in peace.”