NYSC Denies Withholding Corps Member’s Certificate Over Anti-Government Remarks

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed claims that it denied Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye (Raye) her Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to alleged criticism of the government, insisting that the decision was based on disciplinary grounds in line with its regulations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NYSC described the reports circulating on social media as “entirely unfounded and false in its entirety.”

According to the management, Rita, with State Code Number LA/24B/8325, is one of 131 corps members whose certificates were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons. Specifically, her service year was extended by two months after she failed to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, an offence punishable under the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case, and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case,” the statement read.





The NYSC urged the public to avoid politicising routine administrative decisions, stressing that service extensions for non-compliance have been a longstanding tradition within the scheme.

“The NYSC Scheme remains committed to discharging its mandate, in line with the dictates of the constitution. Nigeria is Ours; Nigeria We Serve,” the statement concluded.