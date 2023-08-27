NYSC: Arts Minister Hannatu Musawa Clarifies Status as Active Corps Member

The newly appointed Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has addressed concerns over her status as an active corps member, clarifying that she is currently serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Musawa’s appointment had sparked discussions about the compatibility of her role as a minister with her ongoing participation in the NYSC program.

In a statement titled “My personal statement on my status as a serving minister,” Musawa asserted that she had not violated any laws or regulations of the NYSC, and that her appointment by President Bola Tinubu was in accordance with the Constitution.

She acknowledged that her appointment had generated media attention and misinformation about her situation.

Addressing the issue, Musawa stated, “The last couple of days have witnessed barrage of media attacks and misinformation about me following my appointment and swearing-in as the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Musawa said.

“I want to, again, thank President Tinubu for finding me worthy and for giving me the opportunity to serve the country I love as one of his Ministers.

“It is true I am currently on the NYSC national service which I began 8 months ago as a matter of duty and devotion to my country, having been unable to complete the scheme since I was first mobilised in 2001. I started the mandatory national service as a Corp member deployed to Akwa-Ibom State (pls confirm state) in 2001 upon the completion of my university education.

“I could not complete the service same year after my redeployment to Kaduna State due to family obligations. Despite this, it has been my personal resolve and commitment that I will always fulfill this national duty whenever I am opportune to do so.

“I applied to NYSC to be mobilised again for national service last year. NYSC graciously mobilised and deployed me to serve in Abuja where I have been serving in the last 8 months before my current appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a Minister and status as serving Corp member.

“I must be said that there is no law of Nigeria or any part of the our constitution and NYSC Act that states that a serving Corp member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions.

“Equally, no part of our existing laws and NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before he/she can be appointed into political office. There is no legal and constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.”