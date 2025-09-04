NYSC Announces 2025 Batch B Stream II Mobilisation Timetable for Graduates

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the official timetable for the mobilisation of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II, providing prospective corps members (PCMs) with key dates to prepare ahead of their one-year national service.

In a notice shared on its website on Wednesday and posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the NYSC revealed that “online registration for foreign and Nigerian-trained graduates will take place from 8th to 13th September, 2025.”

For those trained outside the country, the “pre-camp physical verification of credentials” has been scheduled to run from 14th to 18th September, 2025.

The timetable further disclosed that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department will process candidates’ data between 17th and 20th September, 2025.





Meanwhile, institutions producing corps members will commence the online printing and distribution of deployment details, along with physical call-up letters, between 21st and 23rd September, 2025. During this same period, PCMs will be able to print and confirm their call-up notifications.

The process will culminate in the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course, a three-week exercise that marks the official beginning of the national service year.

The NYSC urged graduates to strictly adhere to the given timetable to avoid delays and ensure a seamless mobilisation exercise.

NYSC, established in 1973, is a mandatory one-year programme for Nigerian graduates under the age of 30. It is designed to promote unity among young Nigerians by deploying them to different states for orientation, primary assignments, and community service projects.





okay.ng reports that the scheme emphasised its commitment to transparency and efficiency as it prepares to welcome thousands of new corps members.