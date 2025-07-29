News

Nurses Set for Nationwide Strike Over Poor Welfare, Warn of Indefinite Action

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read

Nurses across Nigeria’s federal health institutions are set to down tools for seven days beginning Wednesday, as members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives–Federal Health Institutions Sector (NANNM-FHI) insist they will proceed with their planned warning strike despite the absence of government intervention.

Morakinyo Rilwan, the National Chairman of NANNM-FHI, confirmed the union’s firm stance in an interview on Tuesday, declaring that no meaningful engagement has been initiated by the Federal Government since the union’s 15-day ultimatum was issued on July 14, 2025.

“As far as we are concerned, there has been no communication from the government to this moment. That is why we are saying the strike is going on, and nothing is stopping it,” Rilwan said.

The nurses are demanding a wide-ranging set of reforms, including increased shift and uniform allowances, creation of a special salary structure, improved core duty allowances, mass recruitment of nurses, and the establishment of a Department of Nursing within the Federal Ministry of Health.

Rilwan accused the government of neglecting nurses’ welfare, arguing that the 15-day window was sufficient time for meaningful dialogue. “It is because they are not sensitive to the welfare of the masses,” he said. He noted that nurses have worked under harsh and outdated conditions for over 40 years, and their patience is wearing thin.

In a notable departure from past industrial actions, Rilwan stated that the strike was not top-down but initiated by the union’s grassroots members, many of whom are willing to accept the consequences, including enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy.

“This strike is not initiated by the leadership of the union; it was initiated by the members,” he explained. “People are ready to make sacrifices for better working conditions.”

While this week’s strike is designed as a warning shot, the union has laid out its roadmap for escalation. If no resolution is reached after the seven days, a 21-day fresh ultimatum will be issued. Failure by the government to act within that time frame, Rilwan warned, will trigger a total and indefinite strike.

“If the 21 days elapse and there is no reasonable response from the government, we would embark on a total and indefinite strike,” he said.

Addressing concerns about possible non-compliance from some quarters, the union leader clarified that only institutions that are not financial members of NANNM would be exempt. “Nobody is pulling out,” Rilwan affirmed. “Other hospitals in Lagos and surrounding states are joining the strike.”

