NUPRC reports crude oil losses at 16-year low

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reported that crude oil losses fell to 9,600 barrels per day in July 2025, the lowest level since 2009.

According to the latest data, losses between January and July 2025 amounted to 2.04 million barrels, a 50.2% reduction compared to 4.1 million barrels in 2024. The figure marks a 94.57% decline from 2021, when daily losses averaged 102,900 barrels.





NUPRC attributed the progress to reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which introduced regulatory measures addressing theft, vandalism, and inefficiencies in the sector. Losses dropped from 20.9 million barrels in 2022 to 4.3 million in 2023, continuing the downward trend.

Commission Chief Executive Engineer Gbenga Komolafe said the reduction demonstrates “the Commission’s commitment to eliminating theft and inefficiencies” through collaboration with security agencies, oil operators, and host communities.





The agency has combined kinetic measures, such as surveillance partnerships, with non-kinetic reforms, including a metering audit of facilities and approval of 37 new evacuation routes. These steps aim to secure infrastructure and ensure accurate production measurement.

Industry experts say the decline could boost revenues, restore investor confidence, and strengthen Nigeria’s global oil market standing. Dr. Aisha Mohammed, an energy analyst, described the results as “a testament to the effectiveness of the PIA and NUPRC’s proactive measures.”

okay.ng reports this milestone marks a turning point in Nigeria’s oil sector, with improved efficiency offering new opportunities for stability and growth.