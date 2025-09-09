NUPENG Strike Persists as Talks with Dangote Refinery Break Down

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has insisted that its nationwide strike will continue following the failure of a crucial conciliation meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, to address the dispute with Dangote refinery.

The meeting, which took place on Monday, ended in a deadlock as both parties disagreed on the unionisation of tanker drivers employed by Dangote. NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, explained during an interview on Arise News Television that the refusal of Dangote’s management to recognise established oil and gas unions forced the union to sustain its strike action.

According to Akporeha, “The strike is still on. We started yesterday. As it is, we are still open to dialogue. Discussions are also going on. But the strike is still on. We started the strike yesterday. Now, we have been told that we should slow down on the strike.”

He further alleged that the company attempted to weaken the union by creating an alternative drivers’ association, describing the move as unlawful. Akporeha disclosed that Dangote’s representative, Sayyu Dantata, walked out of the negotiation, worsening the standoff.





The NUPENG leader emphasised that the strike action was not intended to sabotage Dangote refinery but rather to protect workers’ rights. “Everybody wants Dangote to succeed, including NUPENG. But he must play by the rules. Nigeria cannot afford investors who act like dictators or slave drivers,” he warned.

Already, the impact of the strike is being felt nationwide as petroleum depots in Lagos, Warri, and other cities remain shut. Tanker drivers have parked their trucks, halting fuel distribution and sparking fears of looming scarcity.

Despite appeals from the Federal Government to shelve the strike, Akporeha urged Nigerians to rally behind the union’s stance, framing it as a fight for dignity and lawful recognition of labour rights.

okay.ng reports that the industrial action follows NUPENG’s earlier declaration to halt operations after learning that Dangote planned to prevent its 4,000 drivers from joining the union. The Federal Government had reached out to NUPENG in an attempt to avert the strike, but the efforts proved unsuccessful.





With full compliance at depots across the nation, analysts warn that Nigeria may slip into a severe fuel crisis if the strike persists.