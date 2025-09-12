NUPENG Alleges Dangote Refinery Backing Rival Union, Warns Against Threats to Workers’ Rights

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has intensified its accusations against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, alleging that the company is deliberately sponsoring division within the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the union.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, the union insisted that Dangote Refinery is resisting workers’ right to unionisation and has been “deploying falsehoods to manipulate public perception and weaken organised labour.”

NUPENG further alleged that the refinery’s recent initiative to deliver petroleum products free of charge across the country amounts to a “Greek gift,” which it described as a calculated attempt to stifle competition and undermine tanker drivers’ bargaining power.

According to Akporeha, the company has “continuously attempted to manipulate workers by sponsoring parallel structures,” pointing out that management created the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA) to replace NUPENG’s PTD branch.





The union recalled that on September 9, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the refinery after the Ministry of Labour and Employment intervened in a two-day nationwide depot shutdown. However, NUPENG alleged that just two days later, on September 11, the company instructed drivers to remove NUPENG stickers from trucks and replace them with DTCDA insignias.

“Our members have stoutly resisted this development,” the statement said, stressing that since 2023, the refinery has recruited disgruntled ex-union members who lost elections into the new association in order to destabilise NUPENG’s tanker drivers.

The union also alleged that some of those backing the refinery’s anti-union stance in the media are currently facing criminal charges, suggesting an attempt to intimidate workers.

On its part, Dangote Refinery has repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining that it respects Nigeria’s constitutional guarantees on freedom of association. The company’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, said claims of banning unionisation and plotting fuel price hikes are “entirely unfounded.”





Nonetheless, NUPENG warned Nigerians to be wary of the “so-called free fuel delivery,” noting that the same pattern of anti-labour practices exists in Dangote’s cement and sugar subsidiaries.

“It is on record that Dangote Group does not allow unionisation in its cement and sugar plants across Nigeria,” the union stated, warning that this stance is now being extended to refinery workers.

Akporeha concluded with a strong caution: “Our solidarity remains constant, for the union makes us strong.” He further urged both Nigerians and the international community to resist any attempt to erode refinery workers’ right to freedom of association.

okay.ng reports that NUPENG has vowed to continue mobilising until tanker drivers’ right to join a trade union of their choice is fully secured.