Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic suspends academic activities after kidnap of lecturers, students

The management of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria has announced the suspension of all academic activities in the institution hours after the school was attacked by bandits who kidnapped some staff and students.

This was announced in a statement by the information and protocol officer of the polytechnic, Mahmud Kwarbai, on Friday.

According to statement, the institution has suspended all academic activities indefinitely.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all students and the entire Polytechnic Community that following the sad incidence of attack by kidnappers that occurred last night which created serious tension amongst students, the Management of the Polytechnic has suspended all academic activities indefinitely.

“Students are to vacate the school premises immediately.

“However, IJMB students are excluded as their external examination which is conducted by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria will commence on Tuesday 15th June 2021.”