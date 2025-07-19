NSML Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Training as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Blue Economy Growth

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has reiterated the critical importance of maritime training and capacity development in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving global maritime regulatory environment.

Speaking at the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) Conference held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, NSML’s Managing Director, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, represented by Mr. Mutiu Olayiwole, Manager of Finance & Corporate Services, delivered a keynote paper titled “The Evolving Global Maritime Regulatory Environment – The Role of Maritime Training and Capacity Development.”

Okay.ng reports that Mr. Ahmed described the maritime industry as the backbone of global trade, currently facing transformational changes shaped by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) decarbonisation targets, rising cybersecurity concerns, and the need for future-ready human capital.

“Compliance, safety, and operational efficiency hinge on our ability to train and empower seafarers and maritime professionals to meet the moment,” Ahmed said, stressing the urgency of bridging the skills and knowledge gap through tailored and continuously updated training programs.





He advocated for curricula that go beyond traditional classroom learning to encompass environmental compliance, digital ship operations, cybersecurity, and the application of international maritime conventions.

Ahmed highlighted NSML’s strategic commitment to human capital development through its Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) in Bonny, Rivers State. The MCOE stands out as the first training institution in Africa accredited by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA), while also receiving certification from DNV and approval from NIMASA to deliver STCW 2010-compliant courses.

“NSML is proud to champion Nigeria’s maritime development, not just through vessels and infrastructure, but by investing in the people who power the industry,” he added.

In recognition of these efforts, NSML received the Maritime Excellence Service Award from AMJON, celebrating its role in sustainable shipping, operational innovation, and sector transformation.





Through its Structured Cadetship Development Programme (SCDP), NSML has trained over 200 cadets, helping achieve an 85% Nigerianisation rate aboard NSML vessels and 100% Nigerian staffing in onshore roles.

The company also operates one of Africa’s most sophisticated maritime simulation suites, providing real-time, immersive training in bridge control, engine room operations, cargo handling, and emergency response.

Beyond training, NSML is leading transformative fleet developments. The company is currently supervising the construction of a 23,000m³ LPG carrier in South Korea and implementing a fleet renewal strategy with modern, dual-fuel LNG vessels like AXIOS II and AKTORAS, replacing aging steam-powered ships.

In her remarks, Sophia Horsfall, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, reiterated NSML’s vision of a resilient, safe, and sustainable maritime future, underscoring its commitment to capacity building and sectoral excellence across Nigeria and the African continent.