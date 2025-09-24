News

NSIB Issues Preliminary Report on Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released its preliminary findings on the derailment of train AK1, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), which occurred on August 26, 2025, at Asham Station, Kaduna State.

The passenger service, which left Abuja’s Idu Station with 618 passengers, derailed shortly after 11 a.m. The forward locomotive and seven coaches left the tracks, injuring 21 people but causing no fatalities. The derailment was linked to a manually operated switch point.

According to the report, this was the second derailment at Asham Station within 13 months. Investigators found that damaged sleepers were patched rather than replaced, the automatic crossing point switch was unserviceable and operated manually with a broken clip, and NRC staff had not received refresher training since induction. The bureau also noted that spare parts, maintenance tools, and safety equipment, including CCTV cameras, were unavailable.

To address the risks, NSIB recommended replacing all damaged sleepers, installing OEM-standard point switches, correcting flagged cautionary points, and providing refresher training for NRC personnel to ensure safety compliance.

The bureau emphasized that these measures are critical for protecting lives, restoring confidence, and preventing further derailments along the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor.

ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
