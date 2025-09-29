NSCDC Deploys 4,500 Personnel in Abuja for Independence Day Security

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,500 personnel across Abuja and surrounding areas to ensure safety during Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration.

Commandant Dr. Olusola Odumosu directed the deployment to safeguard lives, property, and critical national assets throughout the festivities.

According to Corps spokesperson Monica Ojobi, officers drawn from specialised units — including the Female Strike Force, Arms Squad, Operation Adakasu, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), and the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) unit — have been stationed in strategic locations.

Deployment points include shopping malls, markets, motor parks, recreational centres, prayer grounds, amusement parks, City Gate, the Three Arms Zone, and key government buildings.





Odumosu ordered all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to maintain full presence in their councils, stressing that lapses will not be tolerated. “All hands must be on deck, I will not tolerate any form of breaches. Ensure you deploy your personnel adequately,” he charged.

He also urged officers to demonstrate discipline, cooperate with other security agencies, and avoid harassment, intimidation, or accidental discharge.

Assuring Abuja residents of a safe celebration, Odumosu encouraged vigilance and swift reporting of suspicious activity. “My personnel are ready to ensure a peaceful celebration. You have a part to play too by being proactive,” he stated.