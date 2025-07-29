NSA Ribadu Credits Tinubu’s Unified Security Strategy for Drop in Insecurity Across Northern Nigeria

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has attributed the significant reduction in Boko Haram attacks, banditry, and communal violence in Northern Nigeria to the decisive security measures introduced by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Tuesday during a two-day interactive session hosted by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna, Ribadu emphasized that the past two years under Tinubu have seen remarkable improvements in national security compared to the previous administration.

According to Ribadu, one of the major breakthroughs was the President’s directive for a “unified security approach”, which has led to better coordination among security agencies and more effective operations across troubled regions.

Citing comparative statistics, the NSA revealed that 1,192 people were killed and over 3,348 kidnapped in Kaduna State during the previous administration. In Benue State, over 5,000 lives were lost in the same period. However, he said these grim figures have dropped significantly since the current administration took office.





Ribadu, who is also the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), disclosed that as of May 2025, security forces had successfully rescued 11,259 hostages through coordinated operations, especially in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina States. He also confirmed the elimination of several bandit leaders and their foot soldiers across the region.

Commending local efforts, Ribadu said, “We appreciate Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for initiating the non-kinetic approach in addressing insecurity in Southern Kaduna, Birnin Gwari and other troubled communities in the state.”