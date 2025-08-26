NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Services After Tuesday’s Derailment

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor following Tuesday’s derailment that left six passengers injured.

Confirming the development in Abuja, NRC Managing Director Kayode Opeifa said the suspension was necessary to allow investigators determine the cause of the accident.

He disclosed that NRC engineers, working alongside officials of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other agencies, are already at the site of the derailment.

Opeifa, who met with passengers at Asham Station and later at the Idu terminal in Abuja, assured the public that the trains had undergone all required maintenance checks before the incident.





“Six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated,” he noted, while adding that the exact number of passengers on board was still being verified. Ticket refunds, he said, have already been initiated for all affected customers.

The derailment occurred shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11:00 a.m., with several carriages reportedly overturning. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as passengers scrambled to safety.

In a separate statement, NSIB spokesperson Bimbo Oladeji confirmed there were no fatalities, though six people sustained injuries. She said a specialised “go-team” had been dispatched to the site to gather evidence and engage stakeholders.

NSIB Director-General Alex Badeh Jr. sympathised with passengers, assuring that the inquiry would be conducted transparently. “We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” he said.





Badeh explained that the probe would examine both immediate and underlying causes, with final recommendations aimed at preventing future incidents. He also promised regular updates as investigations progress.

The NRC has not given a timeline for the resumption of services, but reiterated its commitment to restoring confidence in the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, one of Nigeria’s busiest rail routes.