News

NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Services After Tuesday’s Derailment

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor following Tuesday’s derailment that left six passengers injured.

Confirming the development in Abuja, NRC Managing Director Kayode Opeifa said the suspension was necessary to allow investigators determine the cause of the accident.

He disclosed that NRC engineers, working alongside officials of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other agencies, are already at the site of the derailment.

Opeifa, who met with passengers at Asham Station and later at the Idu terminal in Abuja, assured the public that the trains had undergone all required maintenance checks before the incident.

- Advertisement -

“Six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated,” he noted, while adding that the exact number of passengers on board was still being verified. Ticket refunds, he said, have already been initiated for all affected customers.

The derailment occurred shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11:00 a.m., with several carriages reportedly overturning. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as passengers scrambled to safety.

In a separate statement, NSIB spokesperson Bimbo Oladeji confirmed there were no fatalities, though six people sustained injuries. She said a specialised “go-team” had been dispatched to the site to gather evidence and engage stakeholders.

NSIB Director-General Alex Badeh Jr. sympathised with passengers, assuring that the inquiry would be conducted transparently. “We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Badeh explained that the probe would examine both immediate and underlying causes, with final recommendations aimed at preventing future incidents. He also promised regular updates as investigations progress.

The NRC has not given a timeline for the resumption of services, but reiterated its commitment to restoring confidence in the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, one of Nigeria’s busiest rail routes.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Tinubu Expresses Deep Regret Over Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Promises Swift Action

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 10 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tinubu Expresses Deep Regret Over Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Promises Swift Action
News
Nestlé Professional Ignites Culinary Ambitions in Bauchi with Business of Food Workshop
Brands
Apple Announces September 9 Event with “Awe Dropping” Tagline
Tech
Tinubu Secures 5 MoUs with Brazil, Welcomes Petrobras Return to Nigeria
International
Chaos as Abuja–Kaduna Passenger Train Derails, Rescue Teams Mobilized
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like