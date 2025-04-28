NRC Announces April 30 Resumption Date for Suspended Warri-Itakpe Rail Service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to resume the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, following a suspension caused by technical challenges, including engine failures.

The service was halted on April 10 after multiple engine issues disrupted operations along the route.

In a statement issued on Monday, Callistus Unyimadu, Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations at the NRC, confirmed that the corporation’s engineers have resolved the problems and taken steps to improve the overall operational capacity of the service.

“The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the public that following the suspension of Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) on April 10th 2025, due to technical and operational challenges – chief among them multiple engine failures, services will resume on Wednesday, April 30, 2025,” the statement reads.





Okay.ng reports that the NRC has assured passengers of improved service delivery as operations resume. The statement noted that the repair work was carried out under the supervision of the corporation’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Kayode Opeifa.

“The NRC management, led by MD/CEO Dr. Kayode Opeifa, sincerely apologizes to passengers, stakeholders, and the general public for the disruption caused during the suspension,” the statement continued.

“NRC engineers have worked diligently to rectify the issues, enhance operational capacity, and improve service delivery.”

According to the new operational schedule released by the NRC, the Warri-Itakpe train will run six days a week — from Monday to Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday — while Thursdays will be set aside for the maintenance of the track and rolling stock, effective from May 1, 2025.





The corporation also confirmed that passengers who had requested refunds during the period of suspension have been fully refunded. Those who did not opt for a refund can revalidate their tickets through the NRC’s electronic ticketing platform for any preferred travel day.

For further inquiries or assistance, NRC advised passengers to contact its ticketing line at 0903 788 0657.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience, support, and cooperation of our esteemed customers and stakeholders,” the NRC added.

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe and reliable rail transport services across Nigeria.