NPF Releases Updated Contact List for State Police PROs Nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has published an updated directory of contact numbers for Police Public Relations Officers (PROs) across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), enabling citizens to reach their state command spokespersons directly.

The list, released as part of the Force’s public engagement drive, contains the dedicated phone lines for each PRO across all states.

According to the Force Public Relations Department, the initiative aims to improve communication between the public and the police, promote transparency, and ensure prompt response to security concerns.

See the full list below:



