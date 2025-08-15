Explainer

NPF Releases Updated Contact List for State Police PROs Nationwide

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has published an updated directory of contact numbers for Police Public Relations Officers (PROs) across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), enabling citizens to reach their state command spokespersons directly.

The list, released as part of the Force’s public engagement drive, contains the dedicated phone lines for each PRO across all states.

According to the Force Public Relations Department, the initiative aims to improve communication between the public and the police, promote transparency, and ensure prompt response to security concerns.

See the full list below:

S/No.StatesPhone No.S/No.StatesPhone No.
1Abia State0705995153620Katsina State08133233534
2Adamawa State0806560476421Kebbi State08065159812
3Akwa Ibom State0703968541022Kogi State08107899269
4Anambra State0803933400223Kwara State07032108353
5Bauchi State0803484439324Lagos State07062606717
6Bayelsa State0703270298425Nasarawa State08037461715
7Benue State0806523248126Niger State08032233454
8Borno State0902543785427Ogun State09159578888
9Cross River State0806855932628Oyo State08068122698
10Delta State0813107012229Ondo State08132188976
11Ebonyi State0803271625130Osun State07067790440
12Edo State0803636353131Plateau State08060545670
13Ekiti State0906405008632Rivers State08036219523
14Enugu State0806372298833Sokoto State08032861946
15Gombe State0803879397334Taraba State08141387931
16Imo State0814802475535Yobe State08065682446
17Jigawa State0810988189036Zamfara State07046444093
18Kaduna State0816640556637FCT Abuja07038979348
19Kano State08037742748
