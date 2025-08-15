NPF Releases Updated Contact List for State Police PROs Nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has published an updated directory of contact numbers for Police Public Relations Officers (PROs) across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), enabling citizens to reach their state command spokespersons directly.
The list, released as part of the Force’s public engagement drive, contains the dedicated phone lines for each PRO across all states.
According to the Force Public Relations Department, the initiative aims to improve communication between the public and the police, promote transparency, and ensure prompt response to security concerns.
See the full list below:
|S/No.
|States
|Phone No.
|S/No.
|States
|Phone No.
|1
|Abia State
|07059951536
|20
|Katsina State
|08133233534
|2
|Adamawa State
|08065604764
|21
|Kebbi State
|08065159812
|3
|Akwa Ibom State
|07039685410
|22
|Kogi State
|08107899269
|4
|Anambra State
|08039334002
|23
|Kwara State
|07032108353
|5
|Bauchi State
|08034844393
|24
|Lagos State
|07062606717
|6
|Bayelsa State
|07032702984
|25
|Nasarawa State
|08037461715
|7
|Benue State
|08065232481
|26
|Niger State
|08032233454
|8
|Borno State
|09025437854
|27
|Ogun State
|09159578888
|9
|Cross River State
|08068559326
|28
|Oyo State
|08068122698
|10
|Delta State
|08131070122
|29
|Ondo State
|08132188976
|11
|Ebonyi State
|08032716251
|30
|Osun State
|07067790440
|12
|Edo State
|08036363531
|31
|Plateau State
|08060545670
|13
|Ekiti State
|09064050086
|32
|Rivers State
|08036219523
|14
|Enugu State
|08063722988
|33
|Sokoto State
|08032861946
|15
|Gombe State
|08038793973
|34
|Taraba State
|08141387931
|16
|Imo State
|08148024755
|35
|Yobe State
|08065682446
|17
|Jigawa State
|08109881890
|36
|Zamfara State
|07046444093
|18
|Kaduna State
|08166405566
|37
|FCT Abuja
|07038979348
|19
|Kano State
|08037742748
|–
|–
|–