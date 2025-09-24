NOSDRA Board Pledges Restoration of Ecosystem, Environment

The Chairman of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Edward Omo-Erewa, has pledged to reposition the agency and restore public trust in the protection of Nigeria’s environment and ecosystem.

He gave the assurance during a strategic meeting with board members and management staff of NOSDRA in Abuja. The session, which was the board’s inaugural gathering, focused on improving regulatory performance, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening environmental responsibility.

Constituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the board is tasked with providing oversight, governance, and leadership to ensure the agency effectively mitigates oil spill incidents while enforcing environmental protection frameworks nationwide.

Omo-Erewa emphasized three core values as guiding principles for the agency’s renewed mandate. These include strengthening communication channels, implementing the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, and rebuilding public trust through active stakeholder engagement.





He noted that achieving these priorities would boost NOSDRA’s capacity to respond to environmental challenges and reinforce the agency’s role in safeguarding Nigeria’s ecosystems.