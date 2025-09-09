Northern States Intensify Voter Mobilisation as Southern Nigeria Maintains Lead in Pre-Registration

The ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to reveal contrasting trends between Nigeria’s North and South, as southern states top online pre-registration while northern leaders ramp up mobilisation efforts to catch up ahead of the 2027 general elections.

South Dominates in Early Numbers

According to data released by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olumekun, over 3.5 million Nigerians have successfully pre-registered online since the exercise began on August 18, 2025.

“As of Sunday, September 7, 2025, a total of 3,544,850 Nigerians have now pre-registered online in three weeks since the commencement of the exercise,” Olumekun confirmed.





The breakdown shows Osun State topping the list with 518,635 registrants (14.63%), followed by Lagos with 440,647 (12.43%), Ogun with 348,217 (9.82%), and Borno with 296,409 (8.36%). Other leading states include Kebbi, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In contrast, some northern states such as Kano (66,091), Zamfara (32,784), and Plateau (32,000) recorded significantly lower figures, despite their large populations and political influence.

okay.ng reports that the majority of the registrants — 2,291,809 or 64.65% — are young Nigerians aged 18–34, with students representing almost 25% of the total.

Political Parties Raise Concerns





Notably, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) questioned the unusually high figures in Osun State.

Bolaji Abdullahi, Acting National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, called for a forensic audit, while Tony Akeni, Interim Publicity Secretary of the LP, urged citizens to scrutinise INEC’s claims.

However, INEC dismissed the allegations as baseless. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, stressed that the data aligned with historical voter registration patterns.

Northern Leaders Launch Mobilisation Campaigns

Faced with widening gaps, northern leaders have stepped up efforts. Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, pledged to make Kano “the leading state with the highest voter registration numbers.” He inaugurated a Task Force to drive mobilisation.

Similarly, Zamfara State established a sensitisation committee led by its Deputy Governor, while Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule lamented low participation and urged grassroots campaigns through the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani directed ministries and traditional institutions to work together, describing the CVR as “a pivotal moment in consolidating democracy and strengthening inclusive governance.”

Other states such as Kwara, Kebbi, Yobe, Benue, and Gombe have also rolled out sensitisation campaigns, with volunteers trained to guide citizens in online registration.

INEC Issues Fresh Warning

INEC reminded the public that registration is strictly for Nigerians aged 18 and above who have never registered before.

“It is illegal for anyone to encourage underage registration or those below 18 years of age to register in anticipation that they will attain the legal age of voting by the time the general election is held in 2027,” the statement read.

Analysts Warn of Electoral Implications

Observers note that if northern states fail to close the gap, it could reshape the political balance in the 2027 polls.

With Osun, Lagos, and Ogun maintaining their strong positions week after week, political analysts warn that southern dominance in voter numbers could give parties with stronger bases in the South an edge in the upcoming elections.