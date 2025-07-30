Northern Leaders Reignite Power Rotation Discourse as 2027 Looms

The debate over Nigeria’s longstanding power rotation arrangement resurfaced powerfully in Kaduna as several prominent northern figures—politicians, technocrats, traditional leaders, and civil society members—assembled at Arewa House under the auspices of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation. This gathering, assessing President Bola Tinubu’s performance two years into his presidency, was themed “Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizen Engagement for National Unity” and attracted key northern dignitaries including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa.

Senator Akume, speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, asserted that the Renewed Hope Agenda is impacting governance positively, but cautioned political hopefuls in the North to exercise restraint regarding the 2027 presidential race. “Let us be patient. Nigeria will not cease to exist before 2031. When it’s our turn, the nation will know,” Akume stated, referencing the unwritten rotation agreement set in 1999.

The Middle Belt Forum’s Bitrus Pogu concurred, emphasizing the gentleman’s nature of rotational politics and the need for adherence. However, Pogu decried ethnic divisions haunting the nation and called for radical reforms for a Nigeria where merit takes precedence over origin.

Public support also came from Afenifere’s Kole Omololu, who stressed the value of power rotation for equity and cohesion, even as he called for government performance to be measured by impact rather than sentiment. He highlighted numerous ongoing infrastructure projects and urged statesmanship from all leaders.





Contrastingly, the New Nigeria People’s Party, through Ladipo Johnson, warned against any exclusion of northern presidential aspirants in 2027, pointing out the inconsistency of enforcing regional rules when religious ticketing had already been disregarded. Labour Party’s Dr Ayo Olorunfemi echoed this, insisting that competence, rather than zoning, should guide Nigeria’s choice in leadership.

Former SGF Babachir Lawal, meanwhile, criticized Akume’s stance as hypocritical, noting the precedent set by the current administration’s break with established political conventions. “They can’t have their cake and eat it,” Lawal remarked.

Similarly, APGA’s Ejimofor Opara affirmed the party’s commitment to a southern candidate but distanced APGA from coalitions deemed unpatriotic, while the PDP’s Debo Ologunagba maintained that only Nigerian voters could determine Tinubu’s political fate.

The controversy intensified following accusations from Kwankwaso about southern marginalization in project allocation. Yekini Nabena, ex-APC spokesperson, countered these claims and asserted that the South’s tenure in power must be allowed to run its course for equity.





With such diverse opinions colliding, the Kaduna summit has set the stage for a pivotal contest over Nigeria’s leadership and unity as the 2027 elections approach. okay.ng reports.