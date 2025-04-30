Northern Group Advocate for Legalizing AK-47s for Rural Self-Defence Amid Rising Insecurity

The President of the Arewa Grassroot Leaders Assembly (AGLA), Collins Onogu, has publicly supported calls for self-defence measures to combat escalating insecurity in Northern Nigeria, okay.ng reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Onogu urged the Federal Government to legalise the possession of AK-47 rifles for self-defence in rural communities, emphasizing the urgent need for practical solutions to the security crisis.

Onogu also called for increased deployment of security personnel to affected areas and the establishment of a dedicated task force to investigate and apprehend criminals. He stressed, “This is a grim reminder of the security challenges facing our nation.”

He further demanded, “We demand that the government legalise the possession of AK-47s for self-defence in rural communities, with proper monitoring and regulation. We propose that the government support community-led security initiatives, including community vigilante groups and neighbourhood watches.”





The AGLA leader warned that the government must move beyond rhetoric to take decisive action, stating, “AGLA will continue to monitor the situation and hold the government accountable for the safety and security of our people. We demand action, not rhetoric. The government must act now.”

This stance aligns with earlier calls by former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who also advocated for citizens’ right to acquire firearms for self-protection.

The call for community self-defence comes amid growing concerns over frequent attacks on rural communities, where security forces are often overstretched. Experts have suggested the formation of a Community Self-Defence Commission to empower local communities to defend themselves responsibly, with proper training and legal backing to bear arms strictly for protection.

The debate highlights the tension between ensuring security and regulating arms possession, as Northern leaders press the government to adopt more community-based security frameworks to curb banditry and violence.