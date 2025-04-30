NewsSecurity

Northern Group Advocate for Legalizing AK-47s for Rural Self-Defence Amid Rising Insecurity

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The President of the Arewa Grassroot Leaders Assembly (AGLA), Collins Onogu, has publicly supported calls for self-defence measures to combat escalating insecurity in Northern Nigeria, okay.ng reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Onogu urged the Federal Government to legalise the possession of AK-47 rifles for self-defence in rural communities, emphasizing the urgent need for practical solutions to the security crisis.

Onogu also called for increased deployment of security personnel to affected areas and the establishment of a dedicated task force to investigate and apprehend criminals. He stressed, “This is a grim reminder of the security challenges facing our nation.”

He further demanded, “We demand that the government legalise the possession of AK-47s for self-defence in rural communities, with proper monitoring and regulation. We propose that the government support community-led security initiatives, including community vigilante groups and neighbourhood watches.”

- Advertisement -

The AGLA leader warned that the government must move beyond rhetoric to take decisive action, stating, “AGLA will continue to monitor the situation and hold the government accountable for the safety and security of our people. We demand action, not rhetoric. The government must act now.”

This stance aligns with earlier calls by former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who also advocated for citizens’ right to acquire firearms for self-protection.

The call for community self-defence comes amid growing concerns over frequent attacks on rural communities, where security forces are often overstretched. Experts have suggested the formation of a Community Self-Defence Commission to empower local communities to defend themselves responsibly, with proper training and legal backing to bear arms strictly for protection.

The debate highlights the tension between ensuring security and regulating arms possession, as Northern leaders press the government to adopt more community-based security frameworks to curb banditry and violence.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article L-R: Executive Director, Mr. Adamu Lawani; Executive Director, Mr. Akin Ogunranti; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON; Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR; Executive Director, Mrs. Adobi Nwapa; Executive Director, Mr. Henry Oroh; and Executive Director, Mr. Louis Odom during the 34th Annual General Meeting of Zenith Bank Plc held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday. Zenith Bank Shareholders Approve NGN195.67bn Dividend at 34th AGM
Next Article Official Guide: How to Get Your Tinted Glass Permit via POSSAP Portal (2025 Guide)

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Umo Eno
Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Hints at Possible Exit from PDP
Politics
Tertiary Institutions Financial Data
Education Minister Grants Provisional Licences to 11 New Private Universities Across Nigeria
Education News
Flights Resume at Enugu Airport as Runway Repairs Conclude Ahead of Schedule
News
Official Guide: How to Get Your Tinted Glass Permit via POSSAP Portal (2025 Guide)
Explainer
L-R: Executive Director, Mr. Adamu Lawani; Executive Director, Mr. Akin Ogunranti; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON; Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR; Executive Director, Mrs. Adobi Nwapa; Executive Director, Mr. Henry Oroh; and Executive Director, Mr. Louis Odom during the 34th Annual General Meeting of Zenith Bank Plc held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday.
Zenith Bank Shareholders Approve NGN195.67bn Dividend at 34th AGM
Brands
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like