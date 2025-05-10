North-West Governors Convene in Kaduna to Strengthen Regional Collaboration

On Friday, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda led a strategic meeting of the North-West Governors’ Forum in Kaduna State, attended by governors from Zamfara, Jigawa, Kaduna, and other key officials.

The forum seeks to deepen cooperation on economic growth, agriculture, and security across the North-West region.

Governor Radda, who chairs the forum, opened the meeting by reaffirming its developmental and non-partisan focus. “Since our inauguration, we have worked together to promote economic development, agriculture, and security,” he said. He noted the forum’s success in forging partnerships with development agencies and implementing joint initiatives.

He stressed the importance of unity, saying, “This is not a partisan forum. It’s a forum of progress-one that prioritizes the economic wellbeing and safety of our people.” After welcoming his colleagues and the media, Governor Radda called for a closed-door session to discuss critical regional issues.





The meeting follows preparatory sessions by governors’ secretaries and a late-night meeting among the seven North-West states. Security remains a top priority, with discussions expected to focus on the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast and security concerns in the North-West.

The Coalition of Northern Groups plans to present a security report to the forum, detailing stakeholder responsibilities in addressing security challenges. This meeting marks the first gathering of the North-West Governors’ Forum in 2025, underscoring the region’s commitment to collective progress and security.