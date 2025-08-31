North-East Governors Warn of Looming Flood Disasters and Food Shortages

Governors of the six states in Nigeria’s North-East region have raised alarm over possible natural and economic crises, cautioning that the region may face devastating floods and a severe food shortage if immediate actions are not taken.

The warning came at the end of the 12th North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) meeting held on Saturday in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, explained that credible climate risk reports show that the region is at risk of massive flooding in the coming months.

According to him, “The Forum took into cognizance the forecast of credible agencies on climate risk and the impending flood disaster in the subregion. We call for proactive measures to confront the flood and robust sensitisation of settlers along the flood plains.”





The governors urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to immediately fix key infrastructure destroyed by past floods, especially critical bridges and access roads that connect farming communities.

okay.ng reports that the meeting also highlighted the agricultural challenges in the region. The governors noted that the rising cost of farming inputs such as fertilizers and seeds could worsen food insecurity.

They said, “Forum decries the high cost of agricultural inputs which might have direct negative consequences on farm outputs next year. To avert an impending food crisis, it calls for more subsidies to farmers and robust preparation for dry season farming.”

The Forum also announced that the North-East Trade Fair would be hosted in December 2025 in Maiduguri, Borno State, in partnership with the North-East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NECCIMA).





On energy, the governors recommitted themselves to fighting energy poverty. The communiqué stated: “Forum recommits to subduing energy poverty by tasking the Committee on Power and Energy in the subregion to come up with an integrated subregional Power Masterplan.”