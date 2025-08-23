North-Central APC Leaders Push for Shettima’s Retention in 2027 Election

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to keep Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election, describing the partnership as a winning strategy.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum argued that there was no need to alter the arrangement that produced victory in the 2023 elections.

Defending Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The appeal comes amid concerns raised by some northern groups who believe that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is politically damaging. The Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum, led by Dominic Alancha, recently warned on Channels Television’s Politics Today that repeating such a ticket would weaken the APC in areas like Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory.





Alancha cautioned that the party risks losing additional ground in the Middle Belt if it insists on maintaining the Muslim-Muslim formula.

Representation for Christians

But Zazzaga countered these fears, stressing that Christians from the North-Central region already hold key positions in government. He pointed to the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, as evidence of Christian representation.

According to him, “The Muslim-Muslim ticket will not affect President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the Middle Belt, which is part of the North-Central, and this is because of the key positions held by Middle Belt Christians in the APC government.





“We can guarantee that Tinubu will get 90 percent of the votes from the North-Central. Tinubu’s achievements in office will guarantee his reelection and as a result, there is no need to take the needless risk of changing a winning team.”

Performance Over Ticket

The Forum also dismissed arguments that Tinubu’s chances would improve if Shettima were replaced. “Those that are calling on President Bola Tinubu to change Vice President Kashim Shettima, basing their agitation on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, if you check, you will notice that in 2023, most of their communities voted for Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Now if Peter Obi is to come out again in 2027, as expected, what is the guarantee that they will vote for Tinubu even if he is to drop Shettima and replace him with a Christian?”

Zazzaga stressed that the president’s achievements in governance would remain the key determinant of reelection.

okay.ng reports that the Forum concluded by advising Tinubu to sustain the team that secured victory in 2023, as changing the structure may undermine the All Progressives Congress’s performance in 2027.