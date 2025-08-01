Nollywood Star Omotola Odunsi Dies

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Nollywood actress Omotola Odunsi, whose passing was confirmed on Thursday by fellow actor Akinola Akano, popularly known as Segbowe.

In an emotional post shared on his Instagram page, Segbowe expressed shock and heartbreak over Omotola’s death, revealing that they had recently chatted and she had assured him of her recovery from an illness.

“Motola! Strange but I tried checking on you at the wee hours of that morning,” he wrote. “You said you were FINE & BACK! This is a rude shock, Omotola! Journey well, sister. God be with your family.”

Omotola, known for her captivating roles in Yoruba-language cinema, was a rising star in Nollywood. She featured in several popular productions including Lisabi: The Uprising, Officer Adaeze, Amonata, Ayanmo Ire, and Ifedayo, earning recognition for her emotional depth and screen presence.





Veteran actor Odunlade Adekola, under whom Omotola reportedly trained, also reacted to the news with a brief but heart-wrenching tribute. “Jesus Christ. RIP Omotola,” he wrote on his social media platform.

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans, colleagues, and admirers who remember her not just for her talent, but for her vibrant personality and passion for acting.