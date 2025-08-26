Nollywood Star Nkechi Blessing Survives Ceiling Collapse in Lekki Residence

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has recounted a frightening incident at her home in Lekki, Lagos State, where a section of the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling suddenly gave way.

The popular Nollywood personality took to Instagram to share a video clip of the damage, explaining how close she was to being injured. According to her, the collapse occurred near her recently acquired vehicle, which narrowly escaped being struck.

In her words, Nkechi said:

“Come to Lekki they said. Thank God no be inside house and my new car no Dey there…wetin I for talk abeg? It’s well with una Lekki developers.”

The actress expressed deep relief, emphasizing that she had never experienced such a near-disaster before.





Nkechi Blessing, famous for her vibrant performances in movies such as The Ghost and the Tout (2018), also remains an active figure on social media. Beyond her career, she has often been in the spotlight for her personal life, including her confirmation earlier this year that her relationship with Eseoghene Obire, popularly known as Xxssive, ended in 2024.

She has since embraced singlehood, even hinting online about a “billionaire lover,” though she has not officially confirmed any new relationship.

okay.ng reports that many fans have reacted with relief to her Instagram post, praising God for her safety and urging developers in Lekki to ensure better housing quality.