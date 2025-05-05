NOA Steps Up Campaign Against FGM, Rights Violations in Ekiti State

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ekiti State has intensified its campaign to eradicate female genital mutilation (FGM), tackle human rights abuses, and address environmental sanitation issues across the state.

During a sensitisation event held on Monday in Ado Ekiti, Mrs. Kemi Akomolafe, NOA’s Director in Ekiti, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to completely eliminate FGM and boost public awareness on hygiene and human rights. She said, “NOA is committed to fully eradicating female genital mutilation/cutting, especially among women and children in Ekiti State. There is need for citizens to take ownership of their actions and contribute to the development of the state.”

The programme attracted participation from key stakeholders, including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Ekiti State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Mrs. Akomolafe highlighted NOA’s grassroots mobilisation approach through community orientation officers, urging residents to maintain personal and environmental hygiene as vital to health. She warned, “FGM is a harmful practice which violates human rights and which should not be tolerated because of the significant consequences that follow the act.”





Adding to the discourse, Dr. Olajumoke Oguntoye of the Ekiti State Primary Healthcare Development Agency cautioned against the use of chemical preservatives in food, advocating natural preservation methods. NAFDAC’s State Coordinator, Mrs. Stella Dosunmu, assured ongoing monitoring of food and drug outlets to eliminate substandard products.

From the NHRC, Principal Investigation Officer Theophilus Gbadeyan stressed the importance of respecting human rights, especially freedom of association.

The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, praised the initiative and encouraged spreading the message to rural communities for wider impact.