No Ballot Box on Twitter, Elections Won at Grassroots – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani has urged Nigerian politicians to abandon reliance on social media propaganda for electoral victories, stressing that political success comes only through grassroots engagement and people-focused governance.

Sani made the remarks on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna, following the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s victory in two state constituencies and a federal constituency in Saturday’s by-elections.

“There is no ballot box on Twitter. There is no ballot box on Instagram or Facebook. Elections are won at the grassroots, not on social media,” the governor declared.

He criticised opposition parties for focusing their energy on “Twitter (X) battles and Facebook noise” while neglecting the real political work of mobilising voters. “Our opponents chose to fight the propaganda battle, but we chose to fight the political battle. They lost because the people know who is working for them. We will not waste our time on social media noisemaking,” he said.





The governor described the by-election victories as historic, noting that some communities in Kaduna supported the APC for the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

“Since 1999, some communities had never voted for our party. But today, they stood with us because they saw inclusivity in action. We made a pledge to defend everyone, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or party affiliation—and we kept it,” Sani said.

He attributed the shift to his administration’s investments in economic development, rural empowerment, and agriculture, which he said have rekindled trust among voters.

Highlighting Kaduna’s agricultural progress, Sani revealed that over 500,000 hectares of farmland previously abandoned due to insecurity had been reclaimed. He said this development positioned Kaduna as a leading producer of maize, tomatoes, and ginger.





Looking ahead to 2027, the governor warned APC leaders against complacency, urging them to remain close to their wards and local governments.

“Party first, politics second. Let us not forget our manifesto. Let us not abandon our wards and local governments. If we remain with the people, no party can defeat us,” Sani emphasised.