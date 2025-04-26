NNPP Kano Faction to Convene Emergency Meeting Amidst Defections

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Masud El-Jibril Doguwa, who leads the faction known as the “basket and full of fruits” group, announced plans to hold an emergency meeting following the recent defection of several prominent party members in Kano State.

On Thursday, key NNPP figures including Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila (Kano South Senatorial District), Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency and former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly), Sha’aban Sharada (former Kano Municipal Federal Constituency representative), and Aliyu Gini (Dala Federal Constituency) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Doguwa told pressmen on Friday that the defections were anticipated and blamed the Kwankwasiyya faction within the party for fostering disunity. “When I took over as chairman, I made efforts to bring everyone on board. But the Kwankwasiyya group refused to cooperate and recognize my leadership, making it difficult to move the party forward,” he explained.

He accused the Kwankwasiyya leaders of maltreatment and inequality, which he said led to the frustration and eventual exit of many members. Doguwa stated that he and other stakeholders would soon convene an emergency meeting to deliberate and take a firm position on the crisis.





Addressing rumors that his faction was collaborating with the APC, Doguwa firmly denied such claims, asserting, “NNPP is a credible and independent political platform. We are not in any negotiation with other parties.”

He also maintained that his faction remains the legitimate leadership recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing the Kwankwaso-led group as merely a splinter faction. Despite the rift, Doguwa expressed openness to reconciliation, inviting the Kwankwaso faction to join in rebuilding the party.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Doguwa revealed ongoing consultations on possible “alignments and realignments” and emphasized plans to intensify NNPP’s membership drive. On the wave of defections, he remarked, “Defections in politics are normal. Even prominent political figures across the country have changed parties over time.”