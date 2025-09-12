NNPC trains 6,000 farmers to tackle food crisis

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has launched a nationwide programme to train 6,000 vulnerable farmers in modern agriculture.

The initiative, led by NNPC Foundation, targets smallholder farmers to boost productivity, reduce imports, and curb rising food inflation.

Managing Director Emmanuella Arukwe said the training covers improved seed varieties, mechanisation, pest control, and climate-smart practices for sustainable farming.

The current phase spans Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Abuja, following earlier training in southern zones. Other regions will be covered next.





Arukwe stressed that the goal is to lift farmers from subsistence to commercial production while spreading knowledge within communities.

Mandate Secretary for Agriculture in the FCT, Ibrahim Yaro, said agriculture can solve 60% of Nigeria’s social problems if properly supported.

He urged farmers to use their starter packs wisely, commending NNPC Foundation for prioritising training over handouts.