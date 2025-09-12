News

NNPC trains 6,000 farmers to tackle food crisis

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has launched a nationwide programme to train 6,000 vulnerable farmers in modern agriculture.

The initiative, led by NNPC Foundation, targets smallholder farmers to boost productivity, reduce imports, and curb rising food inflation.

Managing Director Emmanuella Arukwe said the training covers improved seed varieties, mechanisation, pest control, and climate-smart practices for sustainable farming.

The current phase spans Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Abuja, following earlier training in southern zones. Other regions will be covered next.

- Advertisement -

Arukwe stressed that the goal is to lift farmers from subsistence to commercial production while spreading knowledge within communities.

Mandate Secretary for Agriculture in the FCT, Ibrahim Yaro, said agriculture can solve 60% of Nigeria’s social problems if properly supported.

He urged farmers to use their starter packs wisely, commending NNPC Foundation for prioritising training over handouts.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans
Next Article Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Air Peace
Air Peace Crew Challenge NSIB Report Over Alleged Alcohol and Drug Test Results
News Top stories
Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos
News
Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans
News
VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos
Celebrities
Mudashiru Obasa
Lagos Speaker Obasa Hints at Governorship Ambition, Unlikely to Seek Re-Election
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like