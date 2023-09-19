NNPC/SNEPCo Supports Special Need Pupils in Five-year Partnership with Irede Foundation

A remarkable partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Shell Nigeria Exploration Company Limited (SNEPCo), and the non-governmental organization, The Irede Foundation, has been changing the lives of pupils living with disabilities by providing them with prosthetic limbs and the training needed to acquire an education and lead productive lives.

Over the course of five years, this collaboration has furnished prosthetic limbs to 25 child amputees, enabling them to return to school and participate fully in society.

The partnership has also upgraded The Irede Foundation Prosthetic Limb Centre, enhancing its capacity for limb production, fitting, and rehabilitation. To date, the center has assisted more than 150 child amputees.

In a recent ceremony in Lagos, four prosthetic limbs were handed out as part of the ongoing outreach under this transformative partnership. Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director of SNEPCo, expressed joy at the progress made, saying, “Every year, it brings us even more joy to have new friends join us, and we are so proud of the progress our old friends are making in their personal lives after receiving their artificial limbs.”

Aiboni further stated, “At Shell, powering progress means powering lives and livelihoods through our products and activities, and by supporting an inclusive society which the limb support initiative aims to promote. As we continue to work for the socio-economic development of our country and its people, we constantly recognize that the future of any nation lies in its children.”

Representing NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, emphasized the mission to empower children beyond physical support, stating, “With these prosthetics, we are giving them the wings to fly, the legs to run, and the confidence to embrace life’s challenges head-on.”

Wunti emphasized NNPC Limited’s commitment to implementing sustainable projects and programs that positively impact the lives of Nigerian citizens.

Crystal Chigbu, Executive Director of The Irede Foundation, hailed the partnership as “transformative.” She said, “Five years ago, we embarked on a journey filled with hope, purpose, and a shared commitment to make a difference in the lives of children. Today, as we reflect on our collective efforts, we can proudly say that we have made a profound impact.”

This partnership has not only changed young lives but has also promoted inclusion through a public outreach initiative known as “Out on A Limb Walk.” It has also equipped secondary school students with information and skills to support fellow students with limb disabilities.

Additionally, the collaboration has educated nearly 5,000 pupils about disability through discussions and the distribution of a comic book created by The Irede Foundation, aimed at advocating for children living with disabilities.

Supporting pupils with disabilities is just one facet of NNPC/SNEPCo’s social investment portfolio, which includes providing educational and healthcare services and facilities across Nigeria.

Last year, NNPC/SNEPCo constructed and renovated two primary healthcare centers for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and Yobe states. These centers offer Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, medical infrastructure, and training for 252 healthcare workers.