NNPC Retail Sanctions Staff Over Customer Fraud Incident at Ikorodu Station

NNPC Retail Limited has taken disciplinary action against staff at one of its Ikorodu filling stations following the circulation of a viral video that showed a pump attendant attempting to defraud a customer during a fuel transaction.

The company confirmed in a press statement on August 8, 2025, that the incident was thoroughly investigated and traced to one of its outlets in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and does not reflect the company’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and exceptional customer service,” NNPC Retail stated.

Following the investigation, the pump attendant has been disengaged, the station manager suspended, and a formal warning issued to the dealer, in accordance with the company’s internal sanction grid.





Okay.ng reports that the video, which surfaced on social media earlier this week, drew widespread public condemnation, prompting a swift response from the state-run oil retailer.

“NNPC Retail would like to thank the public for their vigilance and encourage the reporting of any incidents through the appropriate channels (customer service numbers and email displayed at all stations) for immediate action,” the statement continued.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high operational standards and delivering exceptional service across its entire network of filling stations.

“The company assures all customers of its continued strict enforcement of compliance with its operational standards across its network of filling stations,” the statement concluded.