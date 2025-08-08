Energy & OilNews

NNPC Retail Sanctions Staff Over Customer Fraud Incident at Ikorodu Station

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
NNPC Ltd
NNPC Ltd

NNPC Retail Limited has taken disciplinary action against staff at one of its Ikorodu filling stations following the circulation of a viral video that showed a pump attendant attempting to defraud a customer during a fuel transaction.

The company confirmed in a press statement on August 8, 2025, that the incident was thoroughly investigated and traced to one of its outlets in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and does not reflect the company’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and exceptional customer service,” NNPC Retail stated.

Following the investigation, the pump attendant has been disengaged, the station manager suspended, and a formal warning issued to the dealer, in accordance with the company’s internal sanction grid.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng reports that the video, which surfaced on social media earlier this week, drew widespread public condemnation, prompting a swift response from the state-run oil retailer.

“NNPC Retail would like to thank the public for their vigilance and encourage the reporting of any incidents through the appropriate channels (customer service numbers and email displayed at all stations) for immediate action,” the statement continued.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high operational standards and delivering exceptional service across its entire network of filling stations.

“The company assures all customers of its continued strict enforcement of compliance with its operational standards across its network of filling stations,” the statement concluded.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Dangote Refinery Dangote Refinery Denies Shutdown Rumours, Confirms Petrol Loading at N850 Per Litre
Next Article Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal Barcelona Stars Yamal, Lewandowski Hit with UEFA Fines for Anti-Doping Violations

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,552.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,770.00
Sell₦1,805.00

Updated: 13 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Reveals She Has Never Experienced True Love Except for Her Son
Celebrities
Sule Lamido
Jonathan is PDP’s Best Bet for 2027 Presidency – Sule Lamido
Politics
Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal
Barcelona Stars Yamal, Lewandowski Hit with UEFA Fines for Anti-Doping Violations
Sport
Dangote Refinery
Dangote Refinery Denies Shutdown Rumours, Confirms Petrol Loading at N850 Per Litre
Energy & Oil
WAEC Releases Corrected 2025 WASSCE Results, Apologises for Grading Errors
Education
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like