NNPC reacts as fuel queues return to filling stations in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying as fuel queues resurfaced in parts of Abuja.

The corporation made this appeal in a statement signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Deen Muhammad on Sunday.

According to the NNPC, the sudden appearance of fuel queues was due to low loadouts at depots, which usually happen during long public holidays.

It also revealed that it has over 2.5 billion litres of petrol in stock with the sufficiency of more than 43 days.

The statement reads, “The NNPC Ltd notes the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja. This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days.”