NNPC Marks 100 Days Under CEO Ojulari with Significant Gains Across Operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has showcased a series of achievements to celebrate the completion of the first 100 days of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who took office on April 2, 2025.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu, Ojulari succeeded Mele Kyari amid a broad reshuffle of the company’s leadership. According to a performance summary circulated on NNPCL’s social media channels this Wednesday morning, the company’s progress under Ojulari spans upstream collaborations, infrastructure projects, energy transition efforts, and corporate governance reforms.

Okay.ng reports that the company described this initial period as “steadfast commitment and forward movement,” emphasizing strategic progress in profitability, refinery rehabilitation, transparency, and improved employee welfare.

The official statement noted: “We are pleased to announce a key milestone as NNPC Ltd. progresses under the leadership of the Group CEO, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari. The report card is out, and the first 100 days of the Group CEO is a testament to steadfast commitment and forward movement.”





Under his stewardship, NNPCL reinforced ties with upstream partners, increased oil and gas output, and achieved full pipeline availability—a critical metric for ensuring steady revenue streams. The company highlighted, “Timely cash call payments have also resulted in smoother operations and improved partner confidence.”

A pronounced effort to enhance profitability was evident, with the company stating, “We are saying ‘No’ to value loss. This includes cutting costs and making hard decisions around unproductive operations. Every Naira must count.” To optimize operations, new funding sources were opened, and targeted investments were made in upstream and midstream infrastructure, signaling the company’s aim to transform itself into a commercially viable enterprise.

Refinery rehabilitation remains a central focus, with ongoing technical and commercial evaluations intended to deliver long-term, value-driven solutions. “We are fixing the engine while moving,” the report remarked, acknowledging the complex challenge of restoring Nigeria’s idle refineries. Ojulari recently mentioned the possibility of selling some refineries depending on the outcome of these assessments, stating: “Sale is not out of the question. All the options are on the table, to be frank, but that decision will be based on the outcome of the reviews we’re doing now.”

Environmental considerations are also shaping NNPCL’s agenda, evidenced by the donation of 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG. The company said, “This is not just about cleaner air. It’s about affordability, innovation, and building Nigeria’s energy future. The roads are talking: CNG is the future.”





Infrastructure milestones include the completion of the AKK River Niger Crossing section of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline. Describing the project’s significance, the GCEO remarked, “This is a symbol of our transformation, determined, focused, forward-looking.”

In terms of financial transparency, NNPCL resumed its monthly financial and operational reports after a hiatus since 2021, disclosing that it remitted N6.96 trillion to the Federation Account between January and May 2025. The June report revealed a Profit After Tax of N905 billion, slightly lower than the previous month’s N1.054 trillion.

Internally, the company is investing in staff welfare and closing benefit gaps to foster a performance-driven culture. The statement reaffirmed, “We are reinforcing our commitment to constructive engagement and becoming an employer of choice,” pledging to deepen reforms aligned with the Petroleum Industry Act.